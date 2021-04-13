Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 20th Street SE at 9:24 p.m. Monday for a traffic violation. The vehicle was occupied by three men. The officer smelled a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old Zachary Christian Thompson, of Paris, was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Further investigation found Thompson in possession of a pistol and an illegal sawed off shotgun. Thompson was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Bogata man charged with meth possession
At 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, Paris police saw an occupied vehicle sitting on a parking lot in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286. When the officer checked the welfare of the occupants, he saw suspected marijuana on the dashboard.
During the investigation, the driver, 52-year-old Donny Mac Thomas, of Bogata, was found to be in possession of a large amount of paraphernalia related to marijuana use. Thomas was found to have three outstanding traffic warrants and was arrested. During the arrest, Thomas was found to have more than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine in his pocket. He was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating business burglary
Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 500 block of Lamar Avenue at 7:55 a.m. Monday. The complainant reported that someone had kicked a door in to gain access and then damaged the cash register and stole the money. The incident is under investigation.
Warrants lead to two arrests
Paris police arrested Marley Trelyn Walters, 23, of Paris, at 1:30 p.m. Monday on a Collin County felony probation violation warrant. Walters was arrested at the Lamar County Probation Office and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
David Conrad Dawson, 42, of Clarksville, was arrested in the 4300 block of Bonham Street on a felony probation violation warrant at 10:21 a.m. Monday. Dawson is currently on probation for a driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more conviction. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
