Nov. 17-19
Paris Police Department
Tamara Tmane Hardy, 37: Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Javier Flores Hernandez, 39: Terroristic threat.
Shanise Evette Woodberry, 30: Criminal trespass habit.
Tresharia Mone Holman, 23: Possession of marijuana.
Robert Lee Boni, 41: Burglary of a habitation.
Tajuan Montrell Morgan, 42: Criminal trespass.
Kimberly Ann Parker, 53: Driving while license invalid, failure to yield right of way, failure to display driver’s license and failure to appear nontraffic.
Deborrah Ruth Taylor, 58: Public intoxication, open fire, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear nontraffic (x2).
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Melissa Jean Thornburgh, 42: Bail jumping and failure to appear felony, and possession of a controlled substance.
Pasquale Cirilo Rivard, 53: Violation of bond or protective order.
Morgan Lyn Spray, 23: Possession of marijuana.
William Nathon Mee, 34: Violation of parole and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Robinson, 35: Driving while intoxicated with a child.
Andrew Joshua Munoz, 34: Violation of parole and failure to identify fugitive intent to give false name.
