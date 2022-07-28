Stephanie Denice Wade

Stephanie Denice Wade

Funeral service for Mrs. Stephanie Denice Wade, of Paris, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas, who went to be with her Lord on July 21, 2022 in Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas, will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, Texas, with Pastor Roscoe Williams as eulogist. Viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Citizens FH Chapel.

Please wear a mask for protection.

