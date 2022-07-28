Funeral service for Mrs. Stephanie Denice Wade, of Paris, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas, who went to be with her Lord on July 21, 2022 in Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas, will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, Texas, with Pastor Roscoe Williams as eulogist. Viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Citizens FH Chapel.
Please wear a mask for protection.
Stephanie Denice Watkins Wade was born on July 5, 1970 to Shirley Watkins and Jimmy Lawrence Gray in Clarksville, Texas.
She was a graduate of Clarksville High School.
Stephanie Denice united with Zion Traveler Baptist Church, of Clarksville, Texas at an early age. She was currently a member of New Hebron Baptist Church, of Brookston, Texas.
Stephanie was married to Cornelius Wade. She was the mother of three beautiful children, Markeith, Kanisha and Erica.
She enjoyed dancing, shooting guns, baking, playing dominoes and basketball. She loved playing with her grandchildren.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy L. Gray.
She will be truly missed by her husband, Cornelius Wade, of Paris, Texas; her son, Markeith Perkins, of Paris, Texas; her daughters, Kanisha Perkins, of Paris, Texas, Erica Perkins, of Richardson, Texas; her mother, Shirley Watkins, of Clarksville, Texas; brothers, Aron Watkins, of Lewisville, Texas, Kelvin Watkins, of Frisco, Texas; sisters, Marcia Watkins, of Waskom, Texas, Lasheila Gray, of Clarksville, Texas, Angela Watkins, of Clarksville, Texas; six grandchildren; and host of other relatives and friends.
