Robert George, 72, of Reno, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on Dec. 26, 1947, to Sanatore and Rachel Bellinni George.
He was employed by North Lamar ISD in the Maintenance Department and was a faithful member of the Blossom Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Stella George; children, Tora Edwards and husband, Rick, Deana Dollins and husband, Benny and Bo George; grandchildren, Devin Blalock, Ranger Dollins, Po Dollins, Shelbi George and Dalton George; three great-grandchildren; one brother; four sisters; and several other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nine brothers.
Online condolences may be sent to the George family at fry-gibbs.com.
