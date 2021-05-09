North Lamar ISD trustees are to canvass the May 1 election, swear in new board members, Dr. Clint Spencer and Tommy Fendley, and reorganize the board for another year when trustees meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 313 N. Main St.
Items pertaining to new construction, made possible by the May 1 passage of all propositions in the $51.55 million bond election, are on the agenda to include the selection of an architect, the selection of a delivery method and the possible issuance of a request for proposals for a construction manager-at-risk if that is the delivery method chosen. The board may take action to adopt a prevailing wage rate for construction projects and delegate authority to the superintendent to negotiate and execute necessary construction documents.
A necessary resolution, trustees are expected to declare intent to reimburse construction costs in accordance with United States Treasury regulations incurred in connection with planned capital projects from proceeds of tax-exempt bonds.
Trustees may rescind board action from March 2021 approving a depository contract and could take action on a new contract, according to an agenda posting.
Superintendent Kelli Stewart is expected to poll the board on summer board meeting dates of June 14, July 8 and Aug. 9, and remind trustees of a budget workshop planned May 24.
Trustees will enter an executive session to meet with the district attorney and to consider personnel matters. Action taken as a result of the closed-door meeting is to be taken when the board reconvenes in public session.
