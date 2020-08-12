Ms. Marlene Thompson Norman, 85 years old, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Boxelder, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 8, 2020, at Zion Healthcare Center in Houston, Texas.
Graveside Services are set for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shawnee Baptist Church, Boxelder, Texas. Pastor S.S. Carreathers as pastor and officiating. Interment will be at Shawnee Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Viewing will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Trinity Garden First Baptist Church in Houston, Texas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Please Wear Masks For Protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.