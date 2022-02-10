Dale Lee Sulsar, age 72, of the Fulbright community passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Titus Regional Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant.
Dale was born on July 21, 1948, in Deport to Rupert and Bessie Mae Chandler Sulsar.
His parents; along with the love of his life and wife, Pam, preceded him in death.
He was a 1966 graduate of Detroit High School. Dale enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was assigned to the 555 Tac-Fighter Wing in Thailand. He was a former policeman in Clarksville and later retired from Kimberly-Clark in Paris. Dale was a lifelong Baptist and Deacon at Springlake Baptist Church.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Talco. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the church.
Survivors include his cousins, Larry Parker, of Reno and Kenneth Parker, of Bagwell.
