Abbigail Bryant Vance, 71, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 18, 2021.
Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25 at Stonebriar Community Church, 4801 Legendary Dr., Frisco, TX 75034 (469-252-5200). A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at Evergreen Cemetery, S Church St. at Jefferson Rd., Paris, TX 75460.
Abbigail, “Abbi” was born on May 14, 1950 to Roscoe A. Bryant and Katherine C. Endsley Bryant in Paris, Texas.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1968. Abbi attended Paris Jr. College, the University of Texas in Austin and graduated from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1972. Abbi enjoyed teaching for the Ponca City Independent School District from 1972 to 1975.
Abbi married her first love and soulmate, Kim D. Vance on June 1, 1969, in Paris, Texas. After living in Ponca City for three years, Kim and Abbi moved to Carrollton to be closer to their families.
Abbi had a mentor at the First Baptist Church in Carrollton who taught her to love the church library ministry. Abbi soon became the Media Library Director and moved on to serve in that capacity at the Parkway Hills Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. In 2003 Kim and Abbi placed membership at Stonebriar Community Church where Abbi started volunteering as a Receptionist. She soon became the full-time Front Desk Receptionist and fulfilled her dream to open a library at Stonebriar Community Church with the help of a fabulous team of volunteers. Stonebriar Community Church has been a wonderful family to Abbi, especially when her husband and soulmate, Kim died on June 4, 2009. Not only has Abbi remained on the church staff and managed the library until her death, she formed very close relationships with her church family who she loved dearly.
Abbi was smart, courageous, loyal and would do anything she could to help and support her family and friends. Most of all, she was faithful and obedient to her God and Father. Although we will miss Abbi, we trust God’s perfect timing to call her home to be reunited with Kim and her parents, Roscoe and Katherine Bryant who preceded her in death.
Abbi is survived by her cousins, Sonny Oates and wife, Martha, Linda Oates Spaits, Chuck Tomberlain and wife, Babette, Morgan Abbigail Tomberlain Strong (Abbi’s Namesake), Katherine Ann Erickson and husband, Doug, Mark Oates and wife, Dr. Christi Oates, Shelly Dean, Angela Hilz and Janet Hammons; brother-in-law, Rick Vance and wife, Dianne; sister-in-law, Jan Johnson and husband, David; and sister-in-law, Melody Vance Taylor; as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.
Donations to honor Abbi’s life may be made to the Stonebriar Community Church Library Ministry at 4801 Legendary Dr., Frisco, TX.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
