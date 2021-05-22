Peggy Jo Hutto, 77, of Paris, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, Wednesday, May 26, at 11 a.m.
There will not be a formal visitation.
Peggy was born Nov. 3, 1943, in Richmond, California, a daughter of William J. and Mattie Crumley Holcombe. She married Donald Lee Hutto on Nov. 16, 1963. She worked at several places including office manager for Biard Oil, assistant manager of the cafeteria at Crockett Middle School, Dollar Shopper and Pierson and Fendley Insurance. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hutto; her parents, William and Mattie Holcombe; and a sister, Patsy Ruth Allen.
She is survived by children, William Paul Hutto and wife, Terri LaRue Hutto, and Philip Lee Hutto; grandchildren, Kinsey Leigh Hutto and Alissa Nicole Hutto; brother-in-law, James Richard Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
If desired, donations may be made to the International Owl Center at internationalowlcenter.org/donate.html.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
