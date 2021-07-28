Officers responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue in regards to an intoxicated person. Upon arrival, they made contact with Matthew Campbell. Campbell appeared to be intoxicated and police say he told them he used narcotics. During a frisk search, Campbell began resisting officers. He was taken into custody by the officers and transported to the police department. Campbell continued to resist throughout the arrest and booking process.
Suspected meth found in traffic stop
An officer made a traffic stop in the 600 block of Bonham Street. Morris Evans was contacted and consented to a search. He was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Evans was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without incident.
Police investigating assault report
Officers responded to an assault call in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street. The complainant said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, who had struck her several times in the face with his fist and had knocked one of her teeth out. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival. The investigation is ongoing and charges will be pursued.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 124 calls for service and made two arrests Tuesday.
