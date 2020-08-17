L. C. Burrow, 76, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with his children officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Burrow, the son of Sam Lee Burrow and Nancy Lee Burrow, was born on Feb. 9, 1944, in Cooper, Texas.
L. C. graduated from Cooper High School. He then began a career at Campbell Soup Company as a can plant mechanic which spanned 34 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. A car enthusiast, he enjoyed racing of any kind, especially drag racing, but his most enjoyable times were spent with his children and grandchildren. He served our country in the National Guard for six years being honorably discharged in 1971.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Leathia Lawson and her husband, Frank; one brother, Sam Burrow; and a brother-in-law, R. L. Nabors.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Scott Burrow, whom he married on May 29, 1969, building 51 years of family and memories; three children, Brian Burrow and wife, Dianne, of Godley, Texas, Nancy Burgin and husband, Greg, of San Diego, California and Kayla Parrish and husband, J. P., of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Zach Burgin, Justin Burrow, Nathan Burrow and his first granddaughter affectionately known as “Lady Parrish” who will arrive on Sept. 28, 2020; his mother-in-law, Elmerene Taylor, of Paris; a sister, Mary Nabors, of Paris; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Liala and Ted Brakebill; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
