It comes with great sadness to tell you that the family of William Roger Kantz announce his passing at the age of 79. Roger passed on May 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. to go be with his Lord and Savior.
Born in Washington DC, to John and Fay Kantz on July 4, 1941, Roger moved to Fort Worth, where he was the first graduating class of Eastern Hills High School in 1960. He would proudly tell you that he and his classmate had the honor of choosing the school song and mascot that is still today.
He then volunteered to join the United State Air Force during the Vietnam War where he was stationed at Holloman Air Force base in New Mexico for five years, receiving the rank of sergeant as an Aircraft Technician refueling aircraft with liquid oxygen. After an honorable discharge he returned home and met his wife of 41 years. He then received his degree from University of Texas in Arlington. His home remained in Fort Worth until his retirement from the City of Arlington, when he then moved to Red River County, Texas.
Roger enjoyed numerous outdoor activities which included flying, old cars, motorcycles and scouting.
He was passionate about becoming an aviator as a child, which I believe he got from his mother. He spent weekends as a teenager at the airport spending his money on taking lessons and again later in life. Although he never earned his wings, he held the passion for it till the end.
Roger always was looking for that new old car or motorcycle to own and tinker with, whether it be a Ford Thunderbird, International Scout, VW Bus, Harley or a Honda Motorcycle. He always had an idea in his head to make them better and was always willing to teach his sons on how to repair them.
He was active in scouting for over 50 years through his youth and adult life. As a youth he achieved the rank of second-class scout and climbed to the adult leadership position of Commissioner. He enjoyed many a day teaching young boys the scouting way and how to live by the scout oath and law.
Roger had many interesting careers from working at Bell Helicopter as an aircraft electrician, Mrs. Beard’s Bakery, Braniff Airlines and finally 21 years with The City of Arlington as an Electrician.
Whether you called him William or Roger, family or friend, he will be dearly missed.
Roger will be forever loved by his family, wife, Mary Lou Little; son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Veronica Kantz; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Danny Givens; daughter and son-in-law, Kelli Jo and Matthew Smolarek; son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Renee Kantz; with nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Margret and Wes Walloch; brother and sister-in-law, John and Gail Kantz; sister and brother-in-law, Mary lu and Dennis Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lamar County Humane Association, P.O. Box 8, Paris, TX 75461 in Roger’s memory or online via Paypal, humaneassoclc@gmail.com in Roger’s memory.
The family will hold a memorial service on May 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. with viewing at 1 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460. A Military graveside service in Clarksville will follow. Services will be live streamed. Please contact the funeral home for information.
