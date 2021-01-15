Paris City Manager Grayson Path has announced who the three police chief finalists are, and he's welcoming the public to their virtual interviews.
Path said he narrowed the list of candidates for the position to Brian Griffeth, city marshal for the City of Rowlett; Tony Griggs, retired chief of police for the City of Celina; and Richard Salter, special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division.
On Jan. 21, the city will conduct a virtual interview at 5:30 p.m. for the community to watch, Path said. The city manager is seeking input from the community to assist him in making this decision. City residents are encouraged to watch at the city's website, paristexas.gov, which will host a live stream video. The video will remain on the homepage for later replay, Path said.
The website will also have a link for those wishing to provide feedback. The link will become active when the interviews are done. The feedback period will close at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 24, and Path will begin reviewing the input in addition to other factors to determine which candidate to present to City Council.
The next police chief will succeed former police chief Bob Hundley, who retired last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.