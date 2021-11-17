Paris police stopped a 36-year-old man in the 500 block of East Houston Street at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday when he was seen riding a bicycle and pushing another. Due to recent thefts in the area, the man was stopped and identified. During the investigation, he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, police said. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Man jailed for suspected drug possession
Police arrested a 38-year-old Paris man in the 1800 block of Clarksville Street at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday. Fullenwider was seen on private property and found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a suspected THC vape pen. Fullenwider was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
