NOV. 20 to NOV. 24
Structure Fire/Alarm
Nov. 22
1:38 to 1:54 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
Trash Fire
Nov. 21
5:47 to 5:59 p.m., 350 W. Kaufman St.
Nov. 23
1:37 to 1:50 p.m., 340 34th St. NE.
First Responder
Nov. 20
7:53 to 7:59 a.m., 7200 FM 79.
11:49 to 11:55 a.m., 430 Shady Oaks Lane.
1:51 to 2:01 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
11:22 to 11:38 p.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
Nov. 21
12:19 to 12:55 a.m., 1135 20th St. NE.
2 to 2:12 p.m., 1934 E. Booth St.
7:15 to 7:50 p.m., 424 E. Price St.
8:43 to 9:01 p.m., 844 1st St. SW.
9:34 to 10:05 p.m., 1388 W. Kaufman St.
9:41 to 9:50 p.m., 806 7th St. NW.
Nov. 22
2:21 to 2:42 a.m., 6th Street SE.
7:40 to 8:14 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
3:50 to 4:23 p.m., 3074 Pride Circle.
11:16 to 11:36 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
Nov. 23
1:55 to 2:15 a.m., 1803 Clarksville St.
2:51 to 3:08 a.m., 2112 W. Kaufman St.
3:22 to 3:42 a.m., 1460 Fitzhugh Ave.
1:08 to 1:24 p.m., 208 BTW/PHA.
2:41 to 2:50 p.m., 235 34th St. SE.
3:58 to 4:16 p.m., 2103 E. Cherry St.
9:46 to 1-:14 p.m., 6400 Highway 271 N.
Nov. 24
11:54 p.m. to 12:37 a.m., 8000 Highway 82 E.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Nov. 22
10:07 to 10:13 a.m., 600 E. Houston St.
Public Service
Nov. 20
10:06 to 10:18 a.m., 345 6th St. SE.
3:52 to 4 p.m., 2060 FM 79.
Nov. 22
12:58 to 1:13 p.m., 225 4th St. NW.
7:54 to 8:10 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
Nov. 23
12:02 to 12:11 p.m., 1603 Neathery St.
3:35 to 2:07 p.m., 1031 7th 1/2 St. NE.
Out of Service
Nov. 23
8:22 to 9:28 a.m., 1444 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.