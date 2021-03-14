BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners are scheduled to host discussion Tuesday morning with Sen. Bob Hall regarding two bills in the Texas Legislature aimed at prohibiting the use of county funds for collective legislative communication, more commonly called lobbying.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., and it will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 860 5522 7331.
Also on the agenda are discussion and possible action regarding the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration; use of CARES Act funds; extension of the Fannin County Covid-19 Vaccine Call Center; the leasing of a belly dump trailer with Brazos Truck Leasing at $500 per month for six months each for Precincts 2 and 3; the renewal and purchase of antivirus and security software at a cost of $9,382.50; and an executive session.
