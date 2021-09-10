Melinda Miller was born on Sept. 1, 1971 in Arlington, Texas to parents, Billy and Kathy Marshall.
Mindy passed away in Mount Pleasant, Texas on Sept.10, 2021.
She will be greatly missed by friends and family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home.
