Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., across the street from Burger King, will be opening its overnight warming center beginning tonight until noon tomorrow.

A winter storm warning is in effect with freezing rain, sleet and ice accumulations expected with below freezing temperatures.

Those needing a warm, safe place to stay are welcome to come to the warming center. Food will also be provided.

