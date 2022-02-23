featured Lamar Avenue Church of Christ warming center to open tonight Staff Reports Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lamar Avenue Church of Christ Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., across the street from Burger King, will be opening its overnight warming center beginning tonight until noon tomorrow.A winter storm warning is in effect with freezing rain, sleet and ice accumulations expected with below freezing temperatures. Those needing a warm, safe place to stay are welcome to come to the warming center. Food will also be provided. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warming Storm Warning Meteorology Sleet Beginning Winter Lamar Avenue Church Of Christ Burger King Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers Paris-Lamar County Health District plans Covid-19 testing Prior infection, vaccines provide best protection from Covid Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekClarksville’s Ward looking into 4-day school weekFinding her family: After learning she was adopted, Paris woman finds father through DNA siteFugitives from Paris, Wichita Falls added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders ListGary Lee NashWar could affect North Lamar constructionLamar Electric Cooperative names Story as general manager, CEORivercrest names new superintendent, other promotionsMichael Lynn KyleDeath Notices For Thursday, February 17, 2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.