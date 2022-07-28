CLARKSVILLE — Beto O’ Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, delivered a message of hope backed by a plan and a promise to unite rather than divide state voters to those gathered in the Italian Bistro on a warm Tuesday afternoon.
He said hope will inspire us, but it takes more than hope to bring change for the better.
“We can say, ‘I hope it changes. I hope someone comes along to rescue and save us,’” he said. “Hope is a good thing, but we need to fight. Action is the antidote to despair.”
He delivered his plan of action by saying he wants to represent Democrats, independents and Republicans.
“All of us, before any of those things, are Texans and Americans,” he said.
He asked the crowd if Gov. Greg Abbott had been to Clarksville to address the city and county’s health care status noting that the hospital in Clarksville has been closed since 2013.
“Sixteen rural hospitals have closed since he took office,” O’Rourke said.
Abbott is currently seeking his third four-year term having first been elected governor in 2014.
O’Rourke said he is in favor of expanding both Medicare and Medicaid.
He said the state has the resources to address problems, those resources are currently being misdirected or not tapped.
He said he would aid the veterans who served this country and now many of them find themselves homeless.
His plan is to get them into shelter.
He also noted that cannabis needs to be legalized and have the taxes off the legal revenue of the sales go to solving problems such as veteran homelessness as well as other social issues plaguing the state.
He addressed the plight of teachers.
They decorate the classrooms at their own expense for the first day of class, they buy meals for students they know who won’t have a warm meal waiting for them when they get home and now we are asking them to risk their lives educating our kids, he said.
He plans to put an end to that.
“We have the ninth largest economy in the world. We don’t lack resources, we lack the political leadership,” he said.
“I will cancel the STAAR testing and replace it with something that works. I will name a classroom teacher as the TEA commissioner,” he said to the applause of many in the restaurant.
As far as the safety of both teachers and the students in their care, he noted Abbott has done nothing to offer protection from armed people invading classroom with murder on their minds.
“Nothing in this state has changed since the teachers and kids were slaughtered in Uvalde,” he said. “I would have called a special session and told Democrats and Republicans to put anything on the table to deal with the problem.
“We are all for public schools. That is something I won’t let us be divided on,” he said. “We are here to take care of each other.”
He also wants to get rid of the Texas-only power grid that broke down in the winter of ’21 and this year has the state and power companies asking citizens to cut down on power usage.
“Not only have our bills gone up, the governor set the rate at 200 times the going rate when the grid failed,” he said.
The power situation will change with O’Rourke in office, he said.
“We will weatherize and winterize the grid,” he promised. “We will connect ERCOT to the national grid.”
He also said that he would be a fighter in the battle against power companies that made $11 billion off of Texans during that winter.
“I will fight to get that $11 billion back and bring utility bills down,” he said.
On gun control or gun rights, O’Rourke said he grew up with guns, but was taught to use them responsibly; especially not to harm someone else.
Eighteen-year-olds should not be able to buy one AR-15, much less two, he said, again referring to the shooter at the Uvalde elementary school in May.
“You don’t need an AR-15 to defend yourself or to hunt with,” he said.
“I am going to find the common ground on gun rights,” he said. “Universal background checks and raising the age to buy an AR-15 to 21, I could sign that.
“We are going to defend second amendment and protect the lives our citizens,” he said.
He promised support for the LGTBQIA2S+ community and giving control back to women over their health care.
During the question and answer period, he recognized a Paris woman, Jackie Cunningham, who told him she wanted Texas to go back to the way it was when she was growing up in Red River County. When people had a live and let live attitude. She said she felt O’Rourke could help bring back that spirit to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.