Mr. Bobby Charles Wilson passed from this world on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Paris Regional Medical Center. He was a resident of Deport, Texas, and a retired flooring contractor.
Mr. Wilson was born on July 7, 1937, in Clarksville, Texas, to Charles and Vera Wilson. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1959, serving one tour in Korea. Later in his life, he began collecting and refinishing fine collectibles and antiques, even having a shop in Eureka Springs in the ‘90s.
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rusty Ford Wilson; a sister, Jeannie Womack; stepson, Kimberly Lane; and two nieces, Bobbi Gifford and Charlene Borders.
He is survived by his sons, Rod Wilson of Deport, Randy Wilson of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Brad Wilson of Birmingham, Alabama; a sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Roy Castlebury of Deport; a niece Sarah Armstrong of Little Elm, Texas; a nephew, Benny Crawford of Deport; a niece, Frankye Sessums of Blossom, Texas; a stepson, Dan Wesley of Bossier City, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Rodney Wilson, Clint Wilson, Amanda Pearce, Braden Wilson and Wendy Wilson, and seven great-grandchildren.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
