Paris Police Department
Richard Lee Tucker Sr., 52: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Cassandra Leigh Walker, 28: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, failure to identify fugitive from justice, motion to revoke/credit/debit card abuse.
Sylvester Tyson Jr., 42: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Crystal Johnson, 38: Motion to adjudicate guilt/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Jasmine Nicole Woods, 31: Motion to revoke/injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to inflict bodily injury (two counts), criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Cameron Lee Fields, 18: Driving while intoxicated.
Carle Marie Short, 26: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Billy Wayne Gray, 43: Failed to drive in a single lane.
Zakoya Tajreon Flowers, 27: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Brandon Demond Barry, 31: Ulawful possesion of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substancem penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Xavier DesJuan Hall, 30: Violation of parole, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Keith Good, 54: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Cornelius Deshong Jenkins, 30: District court commit/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Gerald Russell Bridgers, 35: theft of property, $750 to $2,500, enhanced IAT.
Debra Ann Wallace, 65: District court commit/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, repeat offender.
Christian Gage Payton, 27: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kathy Mae Munoz, 48: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
