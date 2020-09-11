Billy George McElyea, 87, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Medical City of Plano.
Family directed memorial services will be in Honey Grove at the Honey Grove Library in Lyday Hall on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mr. McElyea was born on Jan. 17, 1933 in Howland, Texas, a son of Lloyd and Addie Anderson McElyea.
He retired from Alcatel, served in the US Air Force, serving as an aircraft mechanic and had served as Grand Master in the Plano Masonic Lodge.
He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved his grandchildren and shared a birthday with one of his great-grandsons.
He played the guitar and learned at the age of 75. He played country music and attended music festivals. He was an excellent carpenter and while living at Lake Texoma he built three homes. He liked going to the casinos and playing video poker.
He married the former Betty Sue Guffey on April 4, 1958 in First Baptist Church in Dallas by the Rev. W.A. Criswell.
Mr. McElyea is survived by his wife, Betty Sue McElyea; daughter, Gail Gilbert and husband, Tommy; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild; sisters, Margie Smallwood and Glenda Kay Janoe; and a brother, James Lloyd McElyea.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to VA Bonham Center.
