James Piercy Moss

James Piercy “Jimmy” Moss, 76, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Jimmy, the son of J. K. Moss and Montez Womack Moss, was born on Sept. 19, 1945, in Deport, Texas.
He served in the National Guard for seven years. His career with the Campbell Soup Company spanned 34 years, with 17 of those years being spent in Maxton, North Carolina. Following his retirement, he worked seven years for Richard Drake Construction Company.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Jimmy had a great sense of humor, loved to fish, and had a passion for helping others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gary Wayne Moss; and a sister-in-law, Helen Marsh.
Survivors include the love of his life, Carol Gene Stone; a son, Tony Bivens and wife, Deborah, of Kentucky; a daughter, Tami Attebury and husband, Tracy, of Paris; grandchildren, Megan Head and husband, Justin, Tyler Attebury, Paige Attebury, Tye Bivens, Zach Bivens, Ashely Brampton and husband, Michael, Justin Bivens and wife, Amber, and Josh Bivens and wife, Cassey; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty Moss, Betty White, Martha Tieszen, Gaylon Little and wife, LaQuita, Pat Johnson, Phyllis Mazy, and Kim Williams and husband, Lynn; numerous nieces and nephews including, Patty Stone and Brenda Beard; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers are Derek Williams, Tracy Attebury, Jeff Battey, Zach Bivens, Tye Bivens and Bill Driggers.
