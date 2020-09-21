Eugene Carroll Landers, 90 years of age, entered in eternal rest at home surrounded by family on Sept. 18, 2020.
Visitations will be on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Delta Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Johnny Witherspoon officiating. Pallbearers are Jeremy Nelms, Gary Rainey, Eric Tullos, Devin Puckett, Justin Elliott and Zach Barton. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Gene was born to Herman and Nina Jeter Landers on Nov. 11, 1929, in Lake Creek, Texas.
He lived in Delta County all of his life. He was an educator at Sulphur Bluff ISD for 35 years, as well as a farmer and a rancher. He was a member of Lake Creek Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday school for over 50 years.
Gene and Barbara Strong were married on Dec. 5, 1958, in Durant, Oklahoma. They were married for 61 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; brother-in-law; and two sisters-in-law, Glenn and Deanna Landers and Billie Marie and Tink Harris.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara; sons, Jim and wife, Kay; Jeff and wife, Neali; four grandchildren, Scott Landers and wife, Alexa, Jamie Kay and Devin Puckett, Emily and Zach Barton, Addie and Justin Elliott; nephew, Markell Landers and wife, Lisa; three nieces, Lisa and Gary Rainey, Stacy and Eric Tullos, Lori and Shaun Tabor; sister-in-law, Wilma Davis; three great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Delta County Library, 300 W. Dallas Ave., Cooper, TX 75432 or Delta Hope House, P.O. Box 341, Cooper, TX 75432.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
