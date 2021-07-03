A celebration of the life of Anthony “Tony” Nemer Nolan Jr. will be held on Saturday, July 10, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paris, Texas. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 a.m. The rosary will begin at 10 a.m. with the memorial mass following at 10:30 a.m. A private family burial will take place after the mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Paris, Texas.
A live stream of the service will be provided through Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Paris, TX facebook page to accommodate those who wish to attend from afar.
