The pavilion at the Paris Sports Complex on Monday was abuzz with the sound of kids playing games of all kinds such as bean bag toss and Jenga, but they were going gaga over a ball in an octagonal court with a game called cleverly enough Gaga Ball.
The fun and games were all part of the Back to School Cub Scouts Sign-up Bash where parents or guardians could sign their youngsters up for scouts.
“We want to register as many kids as possible,” said Boy Scout committee member Kelly McCormick. “The bigger the troop and pack, then the more we can give back to the community.”
Scout leaders emphasized the importance of scouting and how it shapes a child’s development.
“We are making them more well-rounded youths, teaching them to be respectful and resourceful youths,” said Angela Yackeschi, who is Pack 6002 cubmaster. “They make friends. They learn essential skills such as building fires, first aid and hiking.”
Children can begin their scouting adventure at five where they will progress through the ranks of Cub Scouts: Lions, Tigers, Wolves, Bears, Webelo and Arrows of Light.
They age out of Cub Scouts during the fifth grade as they can then transition into the Boy Scouting program.
Coy Wilkins, 14, is a student at Paris Junior High School and is now Troop 6002’s senior patrol leader.
“I like weekend adventures, rock climbing and hiking,” he said.
“We just went to Colorado to Camp Alexander,” he said of his summer trip to Colorado’s camp in the Pike Forest and near Pikes Peak.
“We do wilderness survival where you make your own place to sleep and cook your own food,” said Wilkins, who at school is a member of FFA and is getting a steer ready for the Red River Valley Fair later this month.
He thinks scouting would be good for all youngsters to join.
“I think they should come see how they like it,” he said.
That is just what Justin Bowerman of Paris did with his son Nolan who is 6.
“I wanted him to get involved with something he can have fun with and learn new skills,” the older Bowerman said.
Grant Taylor, who is the assistant scoutmaster for Troop 6002, said fun and learning is what scouting is all about.
“The program is just a blast,” he said. “We have a very active group. We have monthly camp outs and do community service such as putting out flags for Kiwanis for every patriotic holiday and flag ceremonies for American Legion, the VFW and other organizations.”
Boy Scouts continues the development path that was started in the Cub Scout program.
“A mission of the Boy Scouts of America is focused on character development and developing active citizens. I really can’t think of a more valuable program for youth to join in becoming a valuable member of society,” said Taylor, who is a Paris native and started scouting in the Cub program working his way up to Eagle Scout.
Hunter Chapman, who is the district director of the Two Rivers District, said the merits of scouting are universal and needed.
“The values we teach are more important now than ever,” he said, referring to self reliance and patriotism.
The Cub Scouts meet every Monday night from 6 to 7 p.m., in the Calvary United Methodist Church fellowship hall, then the Boy Scouts meet from 7 to 8 p.m., in the same building.
Those that missed the opportunity to join Monday can still register at beascout.org.
