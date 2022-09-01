The pavilion at the Paris Sports Complex on Monday was abuzz with the sound of kids playing games of all kinds such as bean bag toss and Jenga, but they were going gaga over a ball in an octagonal court with a game called cleverly enough Gaga Ball.

The fun and games were all part of the Back to School Cub Scouts Sign-up Bash where parents or guardians could sign their youngsters up for scouts.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

