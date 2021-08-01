SEP. 24
Stage 271, Choctaw Casino and Resort, Grant, Oklahoma: 7 p.m., Comedian Bill Engvall, tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.
OCT. 7-10
Paris Junior College Department of Drama: “Puffs,” One act comedy/farce for families of tweens and teens about outsiders at a certain school of magic. For more information, email rhuizinga@parisjc.edu or wwalker@parisjc.edu.
DEC. 2-5
Paris Junior College Department of Drama: “1776: The Musical.” Based on events surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence. For more information, email rhuizinga@parisjc.edu or wwalker@parisjc.edu.
MAR. 3-6
Paris Junior College Department of Drama: “These Shining Lives.” Drama about the dangers women faced in the workforce in the 1920s. For more information, email rhuizinga@parisjc.edu or wwalker@parisjc.edu.
Send listings for Entertainment to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email information to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax details of the event to 903-785-1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.