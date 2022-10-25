Gerry Gene Teague, 75, of Paris, went to be with Jesus on Oct. 20, 2022.
The family will receive guests at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a graveside service being held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas.
Gerry was born on Feb. 5,1947 in Borger, Texas to Burl Robert and Winnie Jean Teague, with his identical brother, Terry arriving a few minutes beforehand.
Gerry grew up in Borger, graduating high school in 1965. Thereafter, Gerry began his college studies, ultimately obtaining a Pharmacy Degree from the University of Houston in 1970.
Gerry married Patricia Ogle in 1967 and had two sons, Eric and Jay.
Over the years, Gerry owned several pharmacies, ultimately retiring in 2019 from his local pharmacy business after a successful, 49 year career. In his free time, Gerry enjoyed fishing, golfing, and time spent over coffee or sharing a meal with friends.
Gerry is survived by his sons, Eric Teague, of Paris, Texas, Jay Teague and wife, Kristy, of Paris, Texas; one granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth Teague, of Paris, Texas; brother, Terry and wife, Jan, of Plainview, Texas; two nieces, Carrie Harris and family, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Kelly Smith and family, of Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Cal Farley Boys Ranch in Amarillo, Texas at calfarley.org.
