It’s not so simple.
I have read various folks’ opinions here (Hayden Swaim) and think, “wow, if it was this simple.”
The plain truth is, it’s not. Goods we buy in our country are not supplied by your local maker of such things. Our world, like or not, is connected on a global scale. If the price of gas was under $2 at the peak of the pandemic and during a country-wide shut down, what that means is there was little demand for gasoline since very few people were traveling. Now that all of us are out traveling by road, air and water, the demand dictates the price of gas and every other consumer item will increase in price.
Also, during the peak of the pandemic (by the way, we are still in a pandemic), the production of lumber was low as there was no demand since most people were at home and not building houses. So, when the vaccine program finally was organized a year later and folks quit believing politicians and started believing the science and health community, we were able to bring back markets like housing. The demand for lumber was high and what was available was low. Thus, the cost was high to get the lumber, send it to the mill and back out to us, raising the price. When the market gets flooded again with more lumber, the prices will go down (we are already seeing that).
The cost of all the things we buy is associated with where the parts or other materials come from, such as another country (car microchips), the production and the supply chain to get the goods to our cities. All this directly impacts what we pay for things. This is not a political issue, not a Trump versus Biden divide. Nope, it’s simple economics and the law of supply and demand.
The U.S. supply chain is broken, and it’s the same for other countries. We are just used to getting what we want when we want it. We all need to stop being spoiled children.
