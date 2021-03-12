Harlen Allen Benton, 79, of Paris, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Paris First Assembly of God, with the Rev. Mickey Ellis and the Rev. Larry Bond officiating.
Harlen was born on Aug. 19, 1941 in Floyd, Arkansas, a son of Hugh Allen and Anna Lois Davis Benton.
He was a retired trucker and had driven a truck since he was 16 years old and was a member of Paris First Assembly of God.
He married Wanda Pemberton in 1998 in Harrison, Arkansas.
He is survived by his spouse, Wanda Benton, of Paris; daughter, Laneice Elkins and husband, Randy, of Arkansas; stepchildren, Dewayne Pemberton, of Oklahoma, Lawan Pemberton, of Minnesota, Layne Pemberton and Phillip Pemberton, both of Arkansas; two grandchildren, Taylor Elkins and Tristan Elkins; three great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pauline; and three brothers, Leon, Clarence and Billy.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting .fry-gibbs.com.
