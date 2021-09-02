SEP. 1 to SEP. 2
Paris Police Department
Colby Bryant Flowers, 22: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts), aggravated assault with a deadly wepon (three counts).
Archie Roy Draper, 46: Assault causing bodily injury.
Kimberly Lyles, 44: Possession/use inhale/igest a volatile chemical.
Tomas Miles Jr., 69: Driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth Crittenden III, 20: Aggravated assualt with deadly weapon (four counts), unlawfu carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, violation of driver’s license restriction.
Raven Chardae Jordan, 23: Possesson of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Bradkey Neil Upchrch, 43: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penaty group 1, less than 1 gram, habitual offender.
Arturo Resendez Jr., 29: Criminal mischief, $500 to $1,500., public intoxication.
