Funeral service for, 58 year old, Mr. Christopher L. Wooten, of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas, who went to be with his Lord on July 29, 2022 in UT Health Center, Tyler, Texas, will be on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, Texas with Dr. L.E. Cole officiating and the Rev. Jalen Williams as eulogist. Interment will be in Martin Shiloh Cemetery in the English Community in Clarksville, Texas, under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 E. Church Street, Clarksville, Texas.

Please wear a mask.

