Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of 21st Street SE at 3:15 a.m. Sunday. The complainant reported they had had a party at the residence and during the party, two guests had a physical fight. The complainant said that after the altercation, one of those involved in the altercation left and returned with a handgun. The suspect fired a bullet through the door, entered the residence and fired a second shot into the floor before threatening the other person who was involved, police were told. Both left the scene before the officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.
Traffic stop ends with drug charges
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 9th Street NW at 4:23 p.m. Sunday for a defective brake light. The officer said they saw the driver throw an object from the vehicle before it stopped. Officers found the object, and it contained several small baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
The driver, a 32-year-old Paris man, was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams and tampering with physical evidence. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police make felony warrant arrests
Paris police arrested a 27-year-old Paris man in the 4300 block of Bonham Street at 12:19 p.m. Friday on a felony probation violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
At 12:49 p.m. Friday, police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of 13th Street NE. One of the people involved, a 37-year-old woman, was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. She was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
A 72-year-old Paris man was arrested at 7:39 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a felony warrant charging him with failure to comply with sex offender registration. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 184 calls for service and arrested 21 people during the weekend.
Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty. Which of the potential retailers are you most excited for?
