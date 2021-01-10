JAN. 7 to JAN. 8
First Responder
-Paris
Jan. 7
11:12 to 11:24 a.m., 3930 Shannon Drive.
2:06 to 2:54 p.m., 724 19th St. SE.
3:13 to 3:32 p.m., 720 Bunker St.
4:16 to 4:34 p.m., 25th Street SW.
11:53 p.m., to 12 03 a.m., 1448 Polk St.
Vehicle Crash
with Injury
Jan. 7
12:39 to 1:12 p.m., 5500 Clarksville St.
Jan. 8
3:23 to 3:24 a.m., 1100 W. Center St.
Public Service
Jan. 7
10:21 to 10:35 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
