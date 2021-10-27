Deborah Ann Douglas-Forge, 67, of Paris, Texas passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel, 624 5th Street NE, Paris, Texas. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at New Salem Baptist Church, 202 East Hickory Street, with Bishop Connice Mayes officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
Deborah was born on Sept. 25, 1954, in Paris, Texas to the parentage of Charlie and Wezie Lee Douglas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Aline Holder, Cora Preston, Larcinnie Dangerfield, Opal Dangerfield and Ozie Battle; and two brothers, James Smith and Spiring Dangerfield.
She is survived by her sons, Demetrius Douglas (Tangela) and Gregory Forge, all of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Patsy Williams and Dessie Alexander, of Paris, Texas; and one brother, Donny Smith, of Paris, Texas; three grandchildren, Shawn Franks (Samantha), Deja Douglas and Devin Douglas, all of Dallas; one great-grandchild, Iris Franks, of Dallas, Texas.
