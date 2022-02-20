Jimmy Freeman, 87, of Honey Grove, Texas, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., in Honey Grove Church of Christ. Mr. Buddy Freeman and Judd Ramsey will officiate. Family visitation was to be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove from 5 to 7 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Clark, Jimmy Paul Smith, Jonathan Smith, Jordan Freeman, Austin Clark and Trevor Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Williams, Ashton Sandlin, Jaden Sandlin, Laramie Williams, Garrett Smith, Chandler Smith, Jaxon Clark and Alex Clark.
Jimmy was born in Anton, Texas, to Oscar and Clara Butler Freeman. He joined the National Guard and then went on to work many years for Campbell Soup. Jimmy was also a farmer and rancher until his retirement. Jimmy joined the Honey Grove Church of Christ in 1941 where he served many years as deacon.
Jimmy married the love of his life, Bobbie Lou Shipman, in Honey Grove, Texas, on Dec. 21, 1953. In their 68 years of marriage, they raised four children, seven grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Bobbie Freeman; their daughters, Linda Clark, Carolyn Freeman and Rita Smith and husband, Rickey; their son, Buddy Freeman and wife, Traci; as well as grandchildren, Jeremy Clark and wife, Amy, Amanda Clark, Lindsie Sandlin, Jimmy Paul Smith and wif,e Brooke, Jonathan Smith and wife, Ashleigh, Paige Ramsey and husband, Judd and Jordan Freeman and wife, Maysen. Their great-grandchildren are Austin Clark, Trevor Williams, Tyler Williams, Ashton Sandlin, Jaden Sandlin, Bryleigh Clark, Laramie Williams, Jaxon Clark, Alex Clark, Ava Sandlin, Garrett Smith, Aubree Smith, Chandler Smith, Kyleigh Smith, Kamryn Smith, Reily Ramsey, Elsie Ramsey and Chandler Freeman. He is also survived by his brother, Terry Freeman and wife, Sarah; sisters, Gwen Pettit and husband, Bill, Barbara Kilpatrick and husband, Sam, Nancy Whitten and husband, Randy, and Deidra Newhouse and husband, Mark.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Clara Butler Freeman; one son-in-law, Artie Clark; and his great-granddaughter, Katelyn Clark.
Memorial donations may be made to Honey Grove Church of Christ.
Primary elections in Texas generally have poor voter turnout, however, in some races, the primary race determines who takes office because incumbents or candidates face only intraparty challengers. Texans can submit their vote via mail, during early voting or on Election Day. How do you plan to vote in the primary?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.