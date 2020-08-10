Jarrick Dalton Watkins, 25, of Paris, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of North Main Street, and he was charged with theft of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous theft convictions.
Officers were working an incident in the 600 block of Deshong Drive, where Watkins is accused of stealing a cellphone before fleeing the scene. Watkins was found in possession of the cellphone, police said.
His criminal history showed that he had at least two prior theft convictions. Watkins was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
2 taken to hospital after crash
At 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to an accident at the northeast corner of the Plaza. It was reported by a witness that a 2008 black Chrysler passenger car had run a red light and struck a 2014 Silver Nissan Sentra. Once the vehicles came to a stop, the driver and passenger of the Chrysler fled the scene on foot, police said.
The two passengers in the Nissan were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating home burglaries, theft, fraud
Paris Police were called to the 1500 block of East Price Street at 8:01 a.m. Friday in reference to a home burglary. It was reported that someone had stolen some building materials and hand tools from the garage and porch.
Police also responded to a home burglary report in the 800 block of 4th Street NW at 11:32 a.m. Sunday, and were told someone had stolen a hot water heater, a fan motor and some tools.
The incidents are under investigation.
At 9:01 a.m. Friday, a silver 2013 Chevrolet Sierra pick-up was reported stolen from the 1200 block of 21st Street SE. The report indicates that the vehicle was taken between 3 and 8 a.m. The investigation continues.
And police were called about a fraud in the 2100 block of Lamar Avenue at 11:18 a.m. Friday. It was reported that on Aug. 6, someone paid for merchandise using counterfeit $100 bills. The incident also is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 240 calls for service and arrested four people during the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.