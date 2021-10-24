Caroline “Carol”’ Holbert departed this life on Oct. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. to be with her late husband and parents in heaven.
She was the oldest of four children born to Edwin and Ernestine Rose “Tena” Knoblich on July 19, 1948, in Oak Harbor, Washington, where she was raised and graduated from Oak Harbor High School. Carol married in 1967 and shortly afterwards she had a son and decided to travel the world living a military lifestyle. Later in life she returned to the United States in 1978 and decided to reside in Paris her remaining time.
Carol had a heart of gold; always donating and giving to people in need. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Holbert; and parents, Edwin Knoblich and Ernestine Rose Knoblich.
She is survived by her son, Philip Holbert of Powderly, Texas; brothers, Dr. Bishop Don Knoblich of Wenatchee, Washington, Arnie Knoblich, Burbank,Washington, and Lloyd Knoblich of Green Bay, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Patricia Knoblich, Burbank Washington. Also, two grandchildren, Katrina and Dustin Holbert.
A memorial celebration will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Church of Christ, 3125 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460. Elder Mike Folmar will serve as eulogist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.