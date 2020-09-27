The Lamar County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St., to discuss a grant the county has given to the Lamar County Human Resources Council to support home-delivered meals for the elderly, as well as to hear a presentation about receiving “Air-MedCare” air ambulance services. They will also deliberate allocation of CARES Act funding to navigate the impact of the coronavirus.
The court will receive updates on the 2020 Annual Road Report and consider repairs to county properties, including pest control services. Members of the community will then be able to comment in public hearings on a proposal to charge a $10 filing fee for district court records as well as a $10 filing fee as per the County Clerk Records Management and Archive Plan.
Commissioners will then discuss and/or take action regarding the Certificates of Participation from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service obtained by commissioners Kevin Anderson, Lonnie Layton, Ronnie Bass and Lawrence Malone for completing 10 and a half hours of educational training from the VG Young Institute of County of Government during the 2020 Virtual Legislative Conference.
The “Rules and Guidelines Governing the Management of the Covid-19 Outbreak” are set to expire Monday and the court will review the policy and decide to terminate, change or renew it.
