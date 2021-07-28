James Paul Harvey

James Paul “J.P.” Harvey, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his residence.
J.P. was born on Dec. 3, 1938, in Deport, to Burrell and Esther Maude Roach Harvey.
He was a 1957 graduate of Clarksville High School and a member of the Cuthand United Methodist Church. He married Brenda Joyce Whitsell on June 29, 1957.
J.P. had always had a love for selling anything on wheels so he went to work for his uncle JD Lawler at Lawler Buick in Denton, Texas. He came back to Clarksville and worked at several dealerships before buying Barber Motors in 1969 and changed the name to J.P. Harvey Motors. He has owned J.P. Harvey Motors in Clarksville since 1969 and his family will carry on the tradition.
He was very active in his community that he loved and was one avid basketball fan. In his spare time, J.P. enjoyed drag races, motorcycles, riding his horses and loading up his team of mules and giving people rides in his wagon. He rode in and lined up many Red River County Fair Parades, as he was the parade chairman for many years. Relaxing to J.P. was bush hogging his pastures and raising cattle on his ranch.
As a businessman, J.P. knew it was important to be a part of the community you serve. He served in Rotary as President and a Paul Harris Fellow, the Red River County Fair Board, Parade Chairman, the Clarksville EDC Board, the Chamber of Commerce, director of Red River County Industrial Foundation, was an early member of the Clarksville JayCees and was Auctioneer for the Annual Red River County Stew Cookoff and Auction. He helped many organizations raise money through his auctioneering.
J.P. was the recipient of the Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year Award, the George F. Sunkel Award and the Pioneer Business Award. All that knew J.P. knew he loved life, family, friends and his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Burrell Wayne Harvey; and a brother, Bob Harvey.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Cuthand United Methodist Church, with the Rev. John Purviance and the Rev. Don Shovan officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the church.
Pallbearers are Tony Whittle, Bill Minter, Bob Pyeatt, Gary Wilkins, Ben Black, W.R. Freeman, Kenny Backus, Jimmy Peek, Radar Johnson, Jerry Sheppard, Larry Townes, Ed Pryor, J.L. O’Neal, Mike Boulware, G.A. Hines, Doug Hines and the late Ed Lindeman.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Brenda Harvey, of Clarksville; son, Heath Harvey and wife, Mandy, of Clarksville; daughter, Paula Raper and husband, Paul, of Paris; grandchildren, Jeff Harvey, Rachelle Acree and husband, Bobey, Luke Raper, Rebecca Harvey and fiancee, J.W. Davidson, Kadence Harvey, Ryker Harvey and Lacy Chandler; great-grandchildren, Bre Harvey and Leland Harvey; brother, Dick Harvey and wife, Marilyn; sister, Buryldene Daniel; and multiple nieces and nephews.
