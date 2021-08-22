AUG. 19 to AUG. 20
FD Assist EMS
Aug. 19
8:36 to 8:55 a.m., 2562 Bonham St.
11:17 to 11:32 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
1:33 to 1:59 p.m., 1335 26th St. NE.
2:56 to 3:14 p.m., 603 3rd St. SW.
5:20 to 5:30 p.m., 1522 Maple Ave.
8:08 to 8:32 p.m., 1060 Durango Drive.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 19
6:53 to 7:35 a.m., 1330 20th
St. NE.
3:06 to 3:18 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
Trash Fire
Aug. 19
5:04 to 5:20 p.m., 1127 3rd St. SE.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 19
9:30 to 9:50 a.m., 502 BTW PHA.
10:36 to 11:06 a.m., 2255 E. Cherry St.
6:12 to 6:29 p.m., 230 GWH PHA.
6:43 to 7:01 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
8:13 to 8:35 p.m., 730 Fairway St.
9:23 to 9:45 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 19
3:41 to 5 p.m., 1401 3rd St. SE.
8:28 to 9:02 p.m., 13000 FR 197.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Aug. 19
11:16 a.m., to 12:51 p.m., 1205 Martin Luther King Drive.
Public Service
Aug. 19
6:34 to 6:44 p.m., 603 3rd St. SW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.