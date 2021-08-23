Carolyn Kaye Tucker, 72, of Paris passed away at her home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at First Pentecostal Church, 3197 FM 1497, Paris, TX 75462, with Bro. Peter Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Tucker, the daughter of Carl Edward Price and Beulah Elese Johnson Price, was born on Jan. 10, 1949, in Marked Tree, Arkansas.
She worked a number of years at Cherry Street Annex and Clarksville Nursing Home as a medical billing clerk. Later she began working in the office at Turner Pipe where she retired. Carolyn was a faithful member of the First Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Samantha Tucker and Tammy Tucker; a granddaughter, Emily York; and a sister, Felita Oakes.
Survivors include four children, David Earl Tucker, Michael Dewayne Tucker and wife Jessica, Jessie Paul Tucker and wife, Stormy and Kelli McDowell and husband, Billy, whom she thought of as the best son-in-law ever; grandchildren, Amber Lott and husband, Nathan, Dewayne Tucker, Stacia Tucker, Kacie Tucker, Karley Hoback and husband, Zack, Bailey Tucker, Brandon Brewer and wife Erin, Austin Tucker, Jessie Tucker, Blayne Tucker, Heather Bybee, Courtney Palmer, Ashley Anderson and husband TJ, Kenton Upton and wife, Nicole, Kayla Tucker, Kody Golightly, Trevor Cato and wife, Crystal, Shelby Rollerson and husband, Bruce and Charlie McDowell; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, David Price, Jimmy Price, Mary Joyce Oakes, Jackie Shuburte, Jeff Price, Renee Wilson, Penny Goldman, Annette Goldman, Miriam Carlton and Cheryl Norris; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Trevor Cato, Dewayne Tucker, Kody Golightly, Jeremy Oakes, Chris Oakes and Joseph Carrizales. Honorary casket bearers will be Mike Carrizales, Jessie Tucker, Austin Tucker, Kenton Upton and Blayne Tucker.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.