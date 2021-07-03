Bill Lancaster was born in Houston, Texas, on Sep. 9, 1961, during hurricane Carla. Bill was a 1980 graduate of Paris High School. He attended Paris Junior College and graduated in 1982 from Grayson County College. Bill was a local piano tuner and has tuned pianos from the Red River to Mexico. Music filled his days. He was a talented guitar player, piano player and vocalist.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Brazie Bock and Melburn Delores “Dodie” Lancaster; father, William R. Lancaster Sr.; and his son Matthew Seth Lancaster.
He was survived by Linda Lancaster, wife of 38 years; step-daughters, Wendy Reynolds and husband, Vance Reynolds, Heather Jones and Shad Jones; grandchildren, Bethany Tabor and husband, Mason Tabor, Austin Reynolds and Salem Jones; mother, Bobbie Lancaster; brothers, David Lancaster and wife, Bridget Lancaster, and Chris Lancaster and wife, Teresa Lancaster; niece, Brazie Lancaster; and nephew, Hayden Lancaster.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lancaster family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
