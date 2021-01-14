Though the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade has been canceled due to Covid-19, there will be a celebration with a grab n’ go lunch, according to organizer Yulanda Reeves.
“Cars pull up, and we will issue a free lunch,” she said. “We will also have candy bags for children. We apologize for no parade, but with the deaths of Covid, everyone’s safety is our main concern.”
The lunch will take place Saturday at PJ’s Food 2 Go at 1295 Fitzhugh Ave. in Paris. And though there won’t be an official parade, Reeves said they are still encouraging everyone to dress their vehicle — the theme is “Peace can only be restored through unity” — in support of King, and the winner receives a free gift bag.
Those wishing to donate food or volunteer are asked to contact Reeves at 903-491-2122. The sponsors for the parade are People Helping People and PJ’s Food 2 Go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.