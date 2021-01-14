MLK parade
Grand Marshal for the 2019 Martin Luther King Parade Terrell Gill waves as they ride along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Saturday.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Though the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade has been canceled due to Covid-19, there will be a celebration with a grab n’ go lunch, according to organizer Yulanda Reeves.

“Cars pull up, and we will issue a free lunch,” she said. “We will also have candy bags for children. We apologize for no parade, but with the deaths of Covid, everyone’s safety is our main concern.”

The lunch will take place Saturday at PJ’s Food 2 Go at 1295 Fitzhugh Ave. in Paris. And though there won’t be an official parade, Reeves said they are still encouraging everyone to dress their vehicle — the theme is “Peace can only be restored through unity” — in support of King, and the winner receives a free gift bag.

Those wishing to donate food or volunteer are asked to contact Reeves at 903-491-2122. The sponsors for the parade are People Helping People and PJ’s Food 2 Go.

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

