Cemetery Committee to consider replacing historic headstone
The Reno Cemetery Committee will discuss purchasing row markers for Union Grove Cemetery and repairs there, as well as replacing the headstone for Richard Bills at their 5:15 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
Also on the agenda is discussing an estimate to move a monument at the Reno Historic African American Cemetery.
The virtual meeting will be hosted over Zoom and the meeting ID and password will be posted five minutes before the meeting on renotexas.us.
Parks and Trail Committee to workshop event
The Reno Parks and Trail Committee will workshop its Dec. 12 “Christmas in the Park” event at a 6:30 p.m. virtual meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will be hosted over Zoom and the meeting ID and password will be posted five minutes before the meeting on renotexas.us.
