Even though the weather has certainly been a lot more pleasant, and there have been more than a few high spots I’ll keep, the rest of this last week has been the sort I’d just as soon forget.
Oddly enough, my weeks tend to run Wednesday to Wednesday anymore. Sad as it is, that has a lot to do with deadlines for this column. I’d like to pretend my schedule revolved around weighty issues of grave import, but no. Somewhere, between running code 3 — lights howling and siren blazing — and with wheels squealing in protest whilst rescuing fair maidens and committing deeds of daring-do (strictly in the magical world of my own selective imagination), a few dozen pounds and an abundance of birthdays intervened, and plopped me down here, squarely into the Geritol set. Now the banal and mundane live here — and a fellow could get used to that.
The parts I’m none too enamored with started last Thursday on another trip out of state to bury another relative. Again, it wasn’t entirely unexpected. Family gatherings go that way. They start off with graduations, weddings, births and anniversaries, then move through reunions, retirements and finally funerals. All of this is normal. At the risk of being cliche, those are the cardinal points and subdivisions in the circle of life.
On a high note, it is a good opportunity to see treasured family members usually separated by either distance or a constant string of life events.
I can say I have noticed I don’t travel as well as I used to. Long hours of driving can get tiresome, and no matter how comfortable the car or truck is, early in the afternoon I get tired, and then the last hour or so until we stop tends to drive the point home with a certain singular dedication. Once home, we’ve learned to give ourselves a full recovery day of nothing much to do. It’s not completely necessary, I suppose. We could push through it, but the question comes to mind: “why?”
Ergo, Monday was pretty nice. The temperature wasn’t stupid hot, so we opened up the house and let the breeze flow through. It was very nice sitting at the table eating murder-cow (buffalo) steaks for dinner without the perpetual summer rumbling background noise of the wind jammer. On the downside, now we get to self-isolate again for a few days. I’m sure neither one of us brought anything nasty home, but it pays to be careful about a thing like that these days.
So, by Tuesday I felt pretty rested up and took the early morning cool opportunity to mow — and that’s when it all went south, but I didn’t know it at the time. What I did know was looking at two trees over the driveway, and two over the creek made my ears prick up a bit. Any of the four of them could spell trouble if we get hit with another ice storm, and after all this is 2020. It seemed like a good idea to get them down before they could snap and nail the power lines or damn up the creek. The two over the power lines I decided to let the pros get, but the ones in back looked easy enough to do myself. I’ve done that sort of thing before. No worries. So, I set my sights on Wednesday, and turned in Tuesday night with a plan to be constructive.
Yeah. About that. Welcome to the arsenic, garlic and horseradish-flavored icing on the wrecked remains of the week. It’s Wednesday evening, and I’m sitting here writing this column — up against deadline because we spent a big chunk of the day in the ER.
Lessons learned: Careless has consequences, I’m not as young as I used to be and my felling instincts certainly ain’t what they used to be.
That brings the current score to stupidly large oak tree limb: one. Dan: zero. But that ain’t the end of the story. And once all this heals up again, me and that tree have us an appointment.
From the Infirmary here at The Paper Radio, when that appointment finally comes, it’ll probably be a good idea to stay a good ways back. The tools in use may or may not include a half dozen wraps of yellow jacket boom-rope.
