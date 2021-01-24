The Paris Junior College Board of Regents will meet virtually Monday night at its regular meeting to consider changes to the both nursing programs and evaluation of the president of the college.
The college has a licensed vocational nursing program and an LVN to registered nurse program.
In executive session, the board will consider the annual evaluation of President Pam Anglin and any new hires, resignations or retirements. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. via Zoom, which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y6p6dx5d or through the app with meeting ID number of 963 6127 2392 and a passcode of 741750. Visitors can also dial in by phone at 1-888-788-0099.
