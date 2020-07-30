DEPORT — The Deport Volunteer Fire Department will hold a low-cost pet vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the fire station, corner of Monroe and Main streets in Deport.
All Covid-19 guidelines will be observed and Dr. Wally Kraft, DVM, and his staff will administer vaccinations in vehicles only. No gathering outside the vehicles will be allowed and physical distancing will be maintained.
Vaccinations available and prices include all shots and dewormer for dogs under 35 pounds, $36, over 36 pounds $38; for individual dogs — parvovirus, distemper, adenovirus Type 2 and parainfluenza combo, $15; rabies, $8; bordetella (kennel cough), $11; dewormer under 35 pounds, $3/over 35 pounds, $5; for cats — yearly vaccinations, $36; individual cats — rhinotracheitis, calici and panleukopenia combo, $10; leukemia, $15; rabies, $8; and dewormer, $3.
