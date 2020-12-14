Lyston T. Lusby

Lyston T. (L.T.) Lusby, age 95, of Paris, Texas passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Due to the global pandemic a small family graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Caviness, Texas, with Beverly Olson officiating.
Lyston was born on March 23, 1925, in Holiday, Texas, to the Rev. Arthur L. Lusby and Vysta Moody Lusby.
Lyston grew up attending several churches where his father the Rev. Lusby was a Methodist Pastor. Among the areas he served were Blossom, Sumner, Chicota, Belk and Hopewell.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1943 then joined the Army Air Corps on Nov. 24, 1944, where he served until Oct. 30, 1946. Lyston was a flight officer on a B29 with the first bombard men and squadron earning the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with one Bronze Service Star Victory Medal.
Lyston worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone and was a lifetime member of the Pioneers Telecom Association where he retired after 30 years. Lyston was an avid bowler and golfer.
Lyston was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Arthur L. Lusby and Vysta Moody Lusby; his brothers, Arthur L. Lusby Jr. (Doc) and Moody Lawson Lusby.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Ruth Lusby; two daughters; one son; two step-daughters; and one step-son; as well as 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at fry-gibbs.com.
