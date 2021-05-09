John G. Houser

The family of Johnny Houser celebrates his life, which ended peacefully in his home at the age of 98 with his children at his side.
Johnny served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy from December 1942 until April 1946. He married his Pat in November 1949 and they had two children, Patti and Chris. The family moved to Tampa, Florida, in 1956, where Johnny began a successful 30 plus year career as a salesman for a national food company. In January 1957, Johnny recommitted his Christian life when he was baptized into the Church of Christ. He raised his children in the church, and later served as an elder at Manhattan Avenue Church of Christ. In 1987, Johnny and Pat moved to Paris, Texas where they became members of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ and regularly attended for many years. They remained sweethearts throughout their more than 65 years of marriage.
Johnny had a wonderful life that was filled with a passionate unconditional love for his wife, children, family, the Lord and his lifelong friends. While being protective, he continually demonstrated love for his family through actions, encouragement and verbal affirmations to them. He was a welcoming, outgoing, fun-loving, supportive and generous man, who placed the happiness and love for his family in front of his desires.
Through Jesus, Johnny’s sight has returned, his hearing is back and he is walking upright again. No more pain or suffering. In time for Mother’s Day, he is now reunited not only with Pat, but also with his Mama who died in December 1941 when he was 18 years old.
Johnny was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pat.
He is survived by daughter, Patti and husband, Dr. Craig Johnson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; son, Chris and wife, Tammy of Mansfield, Texas; four grandchildren; as well as three great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 425 S. Church St., Paris, TX 75460; 903-784-4333.
The funeral will be Wednesday, May 12, at 2 p.m., at the Roden-Pryor Chapel. A concluding service with a U.S. Navy Honor Guard flag ceremony follows at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hugo, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.